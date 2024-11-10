No. 8 Indiana scores 2 early TDs to beat Michigan 20-15 and earn school-record 10th win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw two first-half touchdown passes and the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers broke the single-season school record for victories by hanging on for a 20-15 win over longtime nemesis Michigan. Rourke was 17 of 28 with 206 yards and one interception as the Hoosiers, college football’s losingest program, beat college football’s winningest program, Michigan, for just the second time since 1988. Indiana now has 10 wins for the first time in school history. The Wolverines produced their lowest point total in this series since a 14-10 loss to Indiana in 1987. They had a chance to win it late but the turned the ball over on downs.

