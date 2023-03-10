No. 8 Arizona pulls away from Stanford, reaches Pac-12 semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored 24 points and No. 8 Arizona broke away late, beating Stanford 95-84 to reach the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points and Azuolas Tubelis added 20 for the Wildcats, who are 26-6. They will play either Arizona State or Southern California on Friday night. Tommy Lloyd won his 59th game at Arizona, the most victories in a coach’s first two seasons. Former North Carolina coach Bill Guthridge held the previous mark. Courtney Ramey had 15 points for Arizona, which used a 12-2 run to take a 92-78 lead. The Wildcats shot 64%. Spencer Jones scored 22 points for Stanford, which finished at 14-19.

