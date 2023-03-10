No. 8 Arizona pulls away from Stanford, reaches Pac-12 semis

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Arizona guard Kylan Boswell brings the ball up against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 men's tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored 24 points and No. 8 Arizona broke away late, beating Stanford 95-84 to reach the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points and Azuolas Tubelis added 20 for the Wildcats, who are 26-6. They will play either Arizona State or Southern California on Friday night. Tommy Lloyd won his 59th game at Arizona, the most victories in a coach’s first two seasons. Former North Carolina coach Bill Guthridge held the previous mark. Courtney Ramey had 15 points for Arizona, which used a 12-2 run to take a 92-78 lead. The Wildcats shot 64%. Spencer Jones scored 22 points for Stanford, which finished at 14-19.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.