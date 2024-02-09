No. 8 Arizona outlasts Utah 105-99 in triple overtime

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Pelle Larsson had 27 points and eight assists to lead No. 8 Arizona to a 105-99 victory over Utah in triple overtime. Caleb Love added 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Wildcats earn their third road win in Pac-12 play. Keshad Johnson chipped in with 17 points and Kylan Boswell added 16. Oumar Ballo grabbed 16 rebounds to go with 10 points. Branden Carlson led Utah with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Keba Keita had 18 points and Gabe Madsen added 17. Deivon Smith finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Utes. After rallying from a double-digit deficit, Utah could not overcome a 10-of-21 performance from the free-throw line.

