No. 7 Virginia slips past Irish 57-55 with Clark’s late FTs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a pair of critical free throws with 22.6 seconds left, to help No. 7 Virginia to a narrow 57-55 win over Notre Dame. Clark also became Virginia’s career assist leader. Clark converted both ends of a one-and-one after Notre Dame had closed to within 55-54. Trey Wertz made the front end of a one-and-one with 3.9 seconds left for the Fighting Irish, but missed the second after a timeout.

