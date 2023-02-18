No. 7 Virginia slips past Irish 57-55 with Clark’s late FTs

By HANK KURZ Jr. The Associated Press
Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) and Armaan Franklin (4) celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf]

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a pair of critical free throws with 22.6 seconds left, to help No. 7 Virginia to a narrow 57-55 win over Notre Dame. Clark also became Virginia’s career assist leader. Clark converted both ends of a one-and-one after Notre Dame had closed to within 55-54. Trey Wertz made the front end of a one-and-one with 3.9 seconds left for the Fighting Irish, but missed the second after a timeout.

