No. 7 Utah hits 16 3-pointers in 92-69 win over Washington

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a 92-69 victory over Washington. Kneepkens added a team-high six assists for the Utes. Alissa Pili finished with 17 points, and Lani White and Jenna Johnson each scored 11. Utah shot 51% from the field and made 16 3-pointers overall. Elle Ladine scored 18 points to lead Washington. Haley Van Dyke and Darcy Rees had 10 points apiece for the Huskies, who shot 44% from the field.

