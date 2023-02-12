No. 7 UCLA pulls away in the 2nd half to beat Oregon 70-63

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 7 UCLA won in Eugene for the first time since 2019 with a 70-63 victory over Oregon. UCLA has won four straight after losing a pair to Arizona and rival USC at the end of January. Those are the Bruins’ only two conference losses. UCLA sits atop the Pac-12 standings ahead of No. 4 Arizona, which fell 88-79 at Stanford earlier Saturday. Jermaine Couisnard had 19 points for the Ducks

