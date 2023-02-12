No. 7 UCLA pulls away in 2nd half to beat Oregon 70-63

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 7 UCLA won in Eugene for the first time since 2019 with a 70-63 victory over Oregon. UCLA has won four straight after losing to Arizona and rival USC at the end of January. Those are the Bruins’ only two conference losses. UCLA sits atop the Pac-12 standings ahead of No. 4 Arizona, which fell 88-79 at Stanford earlier Saturday. Jermaine Couisnard had 19 points for the Ducks.
Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1) shoots over UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Nelson
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) looks to pass the ball as Oregon's Nate Bittle (32), left, Kel'el Ware, middle front, and guard Rivaldo Soares, middle rear, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Nelson
Oregon coach Dana Altman disputes a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Nelson