No. 7 UCLA pulls away in 2nd half, beats Oregon State 62-47

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Amari Bailey scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 7 UCLA to a 62-47 victory over Oregon State. Bailey, a freshman guard, was 10 of 16 from the field and scored 18 points in the second half as UCLA pulled away. Jaylen Clark added 16 points and three steals for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Bruins’ leading scorer averaging 16.3 points, was limited to seven points and a game-best 12 rebounds. Jordan Pope led the Beavers with 17 points, and Glenn Taylor Jr. added 10. Oregon State shot 35.7% from the field and committed 18 turnovers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.