No. 7 Trojans, No. 16 Bruins face off with plenty at stake

The No. 7 Southern California Trojans and No. 16 UCLA Bruins renew their city rivalry on Saturday with more than the Victory Bell on the line. The Trojans can secure a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win, which would also take them one step closer to reaching the College Football Playoff in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season. The Bruins, who need help to play for the conference championship after their 34-28 loss to Arizona last week, are looking to duplicate their emphatic 62-33 beatdown of the Trojans from last season in front of the largest crowd of the season at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John McCoy
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet, top, is tackled by Arizona safety Jaxen Turner during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill
Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks at the scoreboard during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John McCoy