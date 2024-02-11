No. 7 Texas women pull away in 2nd half for 65-43 win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Shay Holle scored 12 of her 14 points after halftime when seventh-ranked Texas pulled away in a 65-43 win over TCU. Madison Booker added 13 points for the 22-3 Longhorns. They led only 29-27 before an 18-1 run in the third quarter. That game-turning spurt started with Booker’s jumper that was the first of their 13 consecutive points, and the standout freshman also had a 3-pointer in that span. TCU is 15-8, and trailed only 23-20 after scoring the last nine points of the first half.

