No. 7 Texas routs Oklahoma State 61-47 in Big 12 quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 13 points to lead four Texas players in double-figures scoring, and the seventh-ranked Longhorns shut down Oklahoma State once again in a 61-47 victory in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Tyrese Hunter and Dylan Disu scored 11 points apiece and Arterio Morris had 10 as the second-seeded Longhorns breezed into the semifinals and a matchup with third-seeded Kansas State or No. 6 seed TCU. Caleb Asberry had 16 points for the Cowboys, whose slim NCAA Tournament hopes may have taken a devastating blow with the lackluster performance.

