No. 7 Texas plays its Big 12 regular-season finale against Texas Tech

Seventh-ranked Texas will be the home team in the Big 12 championship game if it beats Texas Tech. The game Friday night will be the Longhorns’ regular-season finale in the Big 12 before moving next year to the SEC. The 10-1 Longhorns have a five-game winning streak and are the last Big 12 team still in the conversation for the four-team College Football Playoff. Texas Tech has a three-game winning streak. Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks has eight 100-yard rushing games. Texas is the Big 12’s best rushing defense, allowing less than 83 yards per game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.