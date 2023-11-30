No. 7 Texas meets No. 19 Oklahoma State in Big 12 title game before Longhorns’ SEC move

Texas will try to win its fourth Big 12 title before moving to the SEC next season. The seventh-ranked Longhorns play 19th-ranked Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday in the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Texas won the championship game in the Big 12’s inaugural season in 1996, and again in 2005 and 2009. The 11-1 Horns have to win to stay in contention for the four-team College Football Playoff, though they would also need help. Oklahoma State has won seven of its last eight games. The 9-3 Cowboys also played in the Big 12 title game two years ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.