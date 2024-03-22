No. 7 Texas holds Colorado State to 11 points in first half, wins 56-44 to advance to Round 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Abmas and Dylan Disu each scored 12 points, and No. 7 seed Texas held Colorado State to 11 points in the first half en route to a 56-44 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns will meet the winner of second-seeded Tennessee and No. 15 St. Peter’s. Isaiah Stevens and Joel Scott had 10 points apiece for the Rams, who shot 29% from the field. Colorado State, which held Virginia to 14 first-half points in the First Four game on Tuesday, jumped out to an 8-2 lead before the wheels came off. The Rams missed 18 of their next 19 shots and scored just three points over the final 15 1/2 minutes of the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.