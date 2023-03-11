No. 7 Texas beats No. 22 TCU 66-60 in Big 12 semifinals

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Texas forward Christian Bishop after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dylan Disu and Christian Bishop scored 15 points apiece and No. 7 Texas beat No. 22 TCU 66-60 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. The second-seeded Longhorns will play top-seeded Kansas for the championship on Saturday night. Texas played its second straight game without Timmy Allen, who is dealing with a leg injury. Mike Miles scored 15 points and Chuck O’Bannon had 12 for the Horned Frogs, who couldn’t replicate their hot shooting from a quarterfinal win over Kansas State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.