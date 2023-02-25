No. 7 Terrapins win 6th straight, down No. 16 Buckeyes 76-74

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and No. 7 Maryland finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak with a 76-74 victory over No. 16 Ohio State. Lavender Briggs’ 3-pointer was part of an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter that gave the Terrapins a 73-69 lead. Maryland then held off a late push from Ohio State. Brinae Alexander and Diamond Miller added 16 points apiece for the Terrapins who had already earned a double bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament. Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 20 points, while Taylor Mikesell added 18, Taylor Thierry 16 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 13.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.