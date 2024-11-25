No. 7 Tennessee will be without forward J.P. Estrella the rest of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Rick Barnes says No. 7 Tennessee will be without J.P. Estrella the rest of the season because the sophomore forward needs surgery on his left foot. Barnes said the Volunteers feel bad that Estrella won’t be able to compete this season. Tennessee will apply for a medical redshirt season for Estrella. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward from Scarborough, Maine, is in his second season at Tennessee. Estrella played the first three games this season for the Vols, who play Wednesday night when they host UT Martin.

