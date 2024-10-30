No. 7 Tennessee Vols rested off open date and host struggling Kentucky

The seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are rested coming off an open date following their big win over Alabama. The Vols remain in control for a berth in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff with no margin for error. The Vols can’t get caught looking past Kentucky or Mississippi State with a trip to No. 2 Georgia looming Nov. 16. The Kentucky Wildcats have dropped five of seven and three in a row since upsetting Mississippi. They’re in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in nine years. The Wildcats also have lost 10 of their past 12 SEC games.

