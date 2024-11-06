No. 7 Tennessee looking to solve slow starts against Mississippi State

The seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers need to solve their first-half offensive woes. They were shut out by Arkansas, Florida and Alabama. Then they scored just three points against Kentucky before halftime. Solving that issue will be crucial if the Volunteers want to make the rest of their season easier to handle and reach the games they want to be playing in come December. The Mississippi State Bulldogs have just snapped a seven-game skid. Now they want to start a winning streak by taking that winning feeling to the next level against an SEC opponent. Doing that Saturday night would spoil much more than Tennessee’s homecoming.

