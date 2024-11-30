No. 7 Tennessee gives up 1st 14 points before rallying to rout Vanderbilt 36-23

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Nico Iamaleava threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns rallying No. 7 Tennessee from a 14-point deficit within the first five minutes to rout in-state rival Vanderbilt 36-23 Saturday. The Volunteers improved to 10-2 overall. They needed a big victory to impress the College Football Playoff committee enough to earn a home playoff game in December after being ranked eighth earlier this week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt for a sixth straight season. Tennessee also rebounded from a nightmare start giving up the first 14 points by scoring 29 straight. They led 24-17 at halftime on Iamaleava’s first three TD passes.

