No. 7 Tennessee extends its season-opening winning streak to 7 games in 78-35 win over UT Martin

By AL LESAR The Associated Press
Tennessee forward Felix Okpara (34) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UT Martin, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 18 and No. 7 Tennessee extended its season-opening winning streak to seven games with a 78-35 victory over UT Martin. Felix Okpara had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Volunteers (7-0). Zakai Zeigler added 11 points and nine assists, and Igor Milicic had 13 rebounds and nine points. The Skyhawks (2-5) were led by Josu Grullon’s 15 points.

