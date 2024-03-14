No. 7 seed Middle Tennessee ousts No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech in Conference USA quarterfinal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jestin Porter tallied 18 points, Jared Coleman-Jones added 16 points and 10 rebounds and seventh-seeded Middle Tennessee came from behind to beat No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech 70-67 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament. Porter also had four steals for the Blue Raiders (14-18), who advance to play the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between No. 3 seed Western Kentucky and sixth-seeded New Mexico State in Friday’s semifinals. Daniel Batcho led the Bulldogs (22-10) with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

