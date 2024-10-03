No. 7 Penn State looks to keep momentum rolling in matchup with struggling UCLA

Unfamiliar opponents trending in opposite directions will meet for the first time since 1968. The Nittany Lions, looking for their fifth-straight 5-0 start, have quickly developed one of the most dynamic offenses in the country and their hard-hitting defense has tightened up each week. The Bruins enter their first Big Ten road game losers of three-straight to ranked teams. Their offense hasn’t scored in six quarters, their defense has been pushed hard as a result and now faces the Big Ten’s most explosive offense.

