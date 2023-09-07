No. 7 Penn State looking to tighten up against FCS Delaware

Both Penn State and Delaware hope to keep rolling after combining for 1,037 total yards and 75 points to open what both programs hope will be special seasons. The Nittany Lions were nearly spotless against a tough West Virginia team in their debut. The same can’t be said for the Blue Hens, who might’ve done even more damage to Stony Brook had they not turned the ball over four times. They’ll need to tighten up if they want to improve on last year’s second-round FCS playoff exit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.