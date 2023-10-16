No. 7 Penn State looking for first win in Columbus since 2011 as game with No. 3 Ohio State looms

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The first half of the season went about as well as it could for Penn State. It’s about to get much tougher. If they want to maximize their chances of playing for a Big Ten championship, the No. 7 Nittany Lions will need to do something they haven’t done in more than a decade — beat Ohio State in Columbus. They’ll have their shot against the No. 3 Buckeyes on Saturday in the Horseshoe, a place where Penn State hasn’t won since 2011.

