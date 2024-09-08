No. 7 Oregon prevails over Boise State 37-34 on last-second field goal

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Atticus Sappington kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 7 Oregon a 37-34 victory over resilient Boise State on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns for the Ducks, who extended their nonconference home winning streak to 34 games, best nationally among active teams. Ashton Jeanty ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns for Boise State, which led 20-14 at the half but lost momentum after Oregon scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to take the lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.