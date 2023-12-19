No. 7 Oklahoma puts undefeated start to the season on the line against North Carolina

No. 7 Oklahoma has passed every test during an undefeated season, winning seven of its first 10 games by 20 points or more. The Sooners will face what may be their biggest test so far this season on Wednesday, when they play an angry North Carolina team in its home state. Oklahoma is coming off a blowout win over Green Bay after a sluggish start. No. 4 Arizona also faces a tough week after being dropped from the top spot in the AP Top 25, with games against Alabama and No. 14 Florida Atlantic. The best game of the week may be between No. 10 Baylor and No. 21 Duke at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.