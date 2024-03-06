No. 7 North Carolina overpowers Notre Dame 84-51 on senior night

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot received a senior-night standing ovation in his ACC-record 162nd conference game and No. 7 North Carolina overpowered Notre Dame 84-51. The fifth-year player who holds the school’s record for career rebounds and double-doubles checked out with about three minutes remaining on Tuesday night. Bacot finished the night with 14 points and five rebounds. RJ Davis, who also might have played his final game at home, had 22 points and six assists. North Carolina clinched at least a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship. Tae Davis led Notre Dame with 11 points.

