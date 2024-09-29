No. 7 Nittany Lions getting overpowering efforts from RBs Allen, Singleton

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State’s hard-charging duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 196 rushing yards and became just the second set of Nittany Lion teammates to eclipse 2,000 career rushing yards in Penn State’s 21-7 win over Illinois on Saturday. They joined Franco Harris and Lydell Mitchell, two hall-of-fame inductees, who both went over 2,000 in 1971. Undefeated and seventh-ranked Penn State will play its fourth straight home game against UCLA on Saturday before the schedule toughens up.

