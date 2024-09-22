No. 7 Mizzou overcomes mistakes once again, escapes with a 30-27 double-OT win over Vandy

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Seventh-ranked Missouri managed to overcome a slew of mistakes for the second straight week Saturday night, persevering for a 30-27 victory over Vanderbilt in double overtime. The Tigers escaped when Blake Craig atoned for three missed field goals by hitting from 37 yards in the second overtime, and Commodores counterpart Brock Taylor missed a 31-yarder to keep the game going. But just like the previous week, when Missouri overcame mental mistakes in a 27-21 win over Boston College, the Tigers had to do the same. And with No. 25 Texas A&M awaiting in two weeks, and fourth-ranked Alabama and No. 15 Oklahoma still on the schedule later this season, the Tigers could soon be facing opponents who can better capitalize on their mistakes.

