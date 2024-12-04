No. 7 Maryland improves to 9-0 with a balanced effort in an 87-52 win over Mount St. Mary’s

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Christina Dalce scored 13 points, and No. 7 Maryland remained unbeaten with an 87-52 victory over Mount St. Mary’s. The Terrapins are off to their best start since 2018-19, when they won their first 12 games. Maryland held the Mountaineers to 19 points in the first half and pulled out to a big lead in the second quarter. Shyanne Sellers and Allie Kubek scored 12 points apiece for the Terps, and Saylor Poffenbarger and Kaylene Smikle added 10 e ach.Jo Raflo led Mount St. Mary’s with 10.

