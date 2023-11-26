No. 7 LSU wins again without Reese as Morrow stars in 76-73 win against Virginia

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — No. 7 LSU won again without Angel Reese, using a terrific performance by Aneesah Morrow to beat Virginia 76-73 in the Cayman Islands Classic. Reese has missed four straight games, and there has been no word from the Tigers on when the All-American will return. She did not travel with the team to the Cayman Islands. Morrow had 37 points and 16 rebounds in her second straight double-double. Hailey Van Lith scored 12 points for the 7-1 Tigers, and Flau’jae Johnson grabbed 15 rebounds. LSU opened the fourth quarter with an 11-3 run.

