No. 7 LSU steamrolls past North Carolina Central 131-44

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 22 points and Aneesah Morrow had her eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 7 LSU to a 131-44 victory over North Carolina Central on Sunday. The Tigers (9-0) narrowly missed setting the school record for most points in a game and gave Kim Mulkey her 100th career victory as LSU’s head coach. Including Johnson and Morrow, eight Tigers scored in double figures. Kailyn Gilbert had 19, Sa’Myah Smith 13, Last Tear-Poa 12 and Mikaylah Williams, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Jada Richard 10 each. N.C. Central (0-9) was led by Morgan Callahan with 13 points.

