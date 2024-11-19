No. 7 LSU runs season-opening win streak to 5 games with 98-59 win over Troy

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 27 points and Aneesah Morrow had 23 points and 13 rebounds as No. 7 LSU beat Troy 98-59 Monday night. Johnson, who also had nine rebounds and five assists, scored 19 of her points in the first half as the Tigers (5-0) built a 58-24 lead at halftime. Morrow’ had her 78th career-double. Mikaylah Williams added 14 points and Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 12. Troy (1-4) was led by Ashley Baez with 12 points. Fortuna Ngnawo had 10.

