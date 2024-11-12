No. 7 LSU routs Charleston Southern 117-44 in Field Trip game in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored 25 points and Aneesah Morrow had 21 points and 20 rebounds to lead No. 7 LSU to a 117-44 victory over Charleston Southern. Flau’jae Johnson added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, surpassing 1,000 points for her career. Arizona transfer Kailyn Gilbert had 14 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds, and Arkansas transfer Jersey Wolfenbarger contributed 10 points and 6 rebounds. Catherine Alben led the Buccaneers with 15 points. The Tigers’ defensive tenacity has been relentless. LSU has held opponents to single digits in five of its last eight quarters. They haven’t allowed more than 16 points in a quarter.

