No. 7 Kansas State women beat Kansas 69-58 in front of Wildcats’ largest home crowd of the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell and Zyanna Walker led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points each as No. 7 Kansas State beat Kansas 69-58 in front of the Wildcats’ largest home crowd of the season. Kansas State also got 13 points from Brylee Glenn on Saturday. Zakiyah Franklin had 18 points for Kansas. The Jayhawks also got 12 points each from S’Mya Nichols and Holly Kersgieter. K-State had trouble shaking the Jayhawks early in the second half until an 8-0 run opened up a 44-32 lead. The Jayhawks trimmed it to 53-50 with 6:24 left on a 3-pointer by Franklin, but they could get no closer.

