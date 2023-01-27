No. 7 Irish dominate second half to beat No. 24 FSU 70-47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 19 points and No. 7 Notre Dame recovered from a poor-shooting first half to cruise past No. 24 Florida State, 70-47. The Seminoles led 23-22 at the half before the Fighting Irish rang up 48 points over the final two periods. Irish freshman KK Bransford scored 15 points off the bench. Lauren Ebo added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Irish held the nation’s No. 4 scoring offense to 38 points below its season average.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.