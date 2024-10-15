No. 7 Duke tabbed as ACC men’s basketball favorite; UNC’s RJ Davis named preseason player of year

Seventh-ranked Duke is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball race ahead of ninth-ranked rival North Carolina. Returning Tar Heels All-American RJ Davis is the preseason pick for player of the year. The league released picks Tuesday following voting from media members at last week’s “ACC Tipoff” preseason media days. The Blue Devils got 42 of 54 first-place votes after overhauling their roster with 10 newcomers and adding a top-tier recruiting class headlined by star freshman Cooper Flagg. Wake Forest was picked third, followed by Clemson and Virginia to round out the top five.

