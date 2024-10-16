No. 7 Alabama visits 11th-ranked Tennessee with both trying to avoid another loss

The College Football Playoff future for both programs is on the line Saturday with Alabama and Tennessee each having a loss already this season. The Crimson Tide also lost their last game at Neyland Stadium in 2022. A win raises the stakes for Alabama’s home games with Missouri and Auburn as well as trips to LSU and Oklahoma. Tennessee dropped in the Top 25 rankings after an overtime win over Florida and has an open date looming. The Vols still have home games with Kentucky and Mississippi State before traveling to Georgia with the SEC meat grinder creating must-see games as teams jockey for position in the first 12-team playoff bracket.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.