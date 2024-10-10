No. 7 Alabama hosts South Carolina after stunning loss at Vanderbilt

Kalen DeBoer and No. 7 Alabama are hoping for a strong bounce-back. The Crimson Tide host South Carolina on Saturday a week after losing to Vanderbilt just after grabbing the top ranking. The Gamecocks are also trying to rebound from a disheartening loss. They fell 27-3 to No. 9 Mississippi and get another Top 10 opponent. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is leading the nation in passing efficiency while passing for 11 touchdowns and running for nine more. The Gamecocks have two dual-threat quarterbacks in LaNorris Sellers and Robby Ashford.

