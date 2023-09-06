No. 6 USC hosts Stanford to begin final year of Pac-12 play for both schools

The sixth-ranked Southern California Trojans host the Stanford Cardinal to start conference play for both teams in their final season as members of the Pac-12. The private schools have played nearly every year since 1925, but this could be their last meeting for the foreseeable future with USC joining the Big Ten and Stanford headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. The Trojans handled the Cardinal 41-28 last season, but Stanford has a new head coach in Troy Taylor and an intriguing spread offense.

