No. 6 UConn unveils its 5th championship banner, routs Northern Arizona 95-52 in season opener

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 6 UConn opened the defense of the program’s fifth national championship with a 95-52 rout of Northern Arizona. Tristen Newton scored 14 points, Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle each had 12 and Samson Johnson added 11 for Connecticut, which unveiled the school’s latest championship banner in a pregame ceremony. The Huskies shot 56% from the floor and held the Lumberjacks to 34%. Liam Lloyd led Northern Arizona with 15 points. The Huskies took their first 20 point lead when Karaban rebounded his own miss and put it in to make it 39-19.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.