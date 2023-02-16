No. 6 UConn survives scare from Creighton, wins 62-60

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Caroline Ducharme scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with just under 5 seconds left and No. 6 Connecticut came from behind to beat Creighton 62-60. Ducharme was playing for the first time after missing 13 games with a concussion. She was 0 for 6 from the floor before her late scoring surge helped UConn overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. Lou Lopez Senechal scored 17 points to lead the Huskies and Aaliyah Edwards added 12. Morgan Maly had 15 points for Creighton. Rachael Saunders and Lauren Jensen each had 13.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.