No. 6 Trojans understand defense will make or break Pac-12, CFP title hopes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Southern California failed to win the Pac-12 or the Cotton Bowl last season because of defensive breakdowns in the fourth quarter, the No. 6 Trojans understand having a successful season will come down to whether or not there are improvements on that side of the ball. With Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams back, USC aggressively went into the transfer portal to upgrade on the defensive line and at edge rusher in hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the first time. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch also reassessed many aspects of the program, including reviewing practice film.

