No. 6 Trojans continue early season tune-up by hosting Wolf Pack

The sixth-ranked Southern California Trojans will prepare for their Pac-12 Conference opener by hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday. The Trojans kicked off their season with a 56-28 win over San José State, with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams throwing for four touchdown passes. The Wolf Pack will start Colorado transfer Brendon Lewis at quarterback to begin their second season under coach Ken Wilson.

