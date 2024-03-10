No. 6 Texas pulls away from Kansas to advance to Big 12 semifinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points and Aaliyah Moore added 19 to help No. 6 Texas pull away from Kansas for a 76-60 victory in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday. Texas (28-4) also got 15 points from Taylor Jones. Shay Holle scored the first eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Longhorns put the game away as they outscored Kansas 28-17 in the period. Holle finished with 10. Kansas (19-12) was led by S’Mya Nichols with 20 points. Holly Kersgieter added 17 and Zakiyah Franklin added 13.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.