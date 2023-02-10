No. 6 Stanford rebounds from rare loss, beats No. 17 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Brink and Haley Jones each scored 18 points and No. 6 Stanford used a strong rebounding performance to beat No. 17 Arizona 84-60. The Cardinal (23-3, 11-2 Pac-12) won their sixth straight against the Wildcats (18-6, 8-5), a streak that includes the 2021 NCAA title game. Stanford moved a half-game ahead of No. 7 Utah and into first place in the conference. Jones shot 8 for 11 from the field and added 12 rebounds and six assists. Stanford outrebounded Arizona 45-27, one game after being outrebounded in a loss at Washington on Sunday.

