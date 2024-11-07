No. 6 Penn State looking to rebound against Washington after humbling loss

Penn State’s margin for error got smaller after its eighth-straight loss in humbling fashion to No. 3 Ohio State last week. The Nittany Lions want to host a home playoff game and must avoid a second loss and potentially falling out of the Top 12 to do so. The Huskies are coming off arguably their best win of the season after holding off a furious USC charge last week. They’re looking to win back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch.

