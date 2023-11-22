No. 6 Oregon aiming for CFP spot against No. 15 Oregon State in Civil War

The final Pac-12 version of the Civil War will play a role in which team plays No. 4 Washington in the Pac-12 championship game. Win and the Ducks are in. Lose and No. 16 Arizona beats Arizona State, the Wildcats head to Las Vegas. Oregon is still in position to make the College Football Playoff despite losing to Washington earlier in the season. No. 4 Washington also faces Washington State in the final Pac-12 Apple Cup. No. 16 Arizona and Arizona State face off in the final Territorial Cup before moving to the Big 12 next season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.