No. 6 Ole Miss opens SEC play against Kentucky after breezing through first 4 games

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Mississippi wide receiver Tre Harris III (9) dodges Georgia Southern defensive back Ayden Jackson (25) while running the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sarah Warnock]

Mississippi finally plays a Southeastern Conference opponent after breezing through the first four games. The sixth-ranked Rebels host Kentucky on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss has opened with four straight blowouts and a 220-22 scoring margin, the largest ever by an SEC team through four games. The Wildcats have dropped their first two league games but took No. 2 Georgia to the brink before falling 13-12. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is the nation’s leading passer. But Kentucky has held its first four opponents to under 300 total yards.

