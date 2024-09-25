No. 6 Ole Miss opens SEC play against Kentucky after breezing through first 4 games

Mississippi finally plays a Southeastern Conference opponent after breezing through the first four games. The sixth-ranked Rebels host Kentucky on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss has opened with four straight blowouts and a 220-22 scoring margin, the largest ever by an SEC team through four games. The Wildcats have dropped their first two league games but took No. 2 Georgia to the brink before falling 13-12. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is the nation’s leading passer. But Kentucky has held its first four opponents to under 300 total yards.

